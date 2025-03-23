Snell has been officially named as the Dodgers' starter for Thursday's home-opener against the Tigers, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Snell will draw his first start as a Dodger when the team resumes its regular season against the Tigers after winning both of its matchups in Japan against the Cubs on March 18 and 19. The left-hander produced a 3.12 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 145 strikeouts over 104 innings in 20 starts with the Giants in 2024 and he'll look to keep it up with Los Angeles in 2025.