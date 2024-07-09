The Giants reinstated Snell (groin) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Snell wrapped up his second IL stint of the season with a dominant rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, when he gave up just one walk while striking out nine over five shutout innings. Tuesday will mark Snell's first start since June 2 against the Yankees, and across his six major-league starts this season he has a 9.51 ERA and 1.94 WHIP across 23.2 innings. To make room on the 26-man roster for Snell, the Giants optioned left-hander Kolton Ingram to Sacramento.