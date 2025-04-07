Snell revealed Monday that he had been dealing with left shoulder inflammation for the past three weeks before landing on the injured list Sunday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Snell thought he could pitch through the issue and that it would eventually subside, but he was unable to get through his last bullpen session, necessitating an IL move. The southpaw hopes to miss only a couple weeks of action, but it would not be a surprise if the Dodgers exercise more caution with their $182 million investment. Los Angeles will expand its rotation to six men this week, and Justin Wrobleski and Landon Knack are expected to be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill the two openings Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.