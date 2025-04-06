The Dodgers placed Snell on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to left shoulder inflammation.

According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, Snell completed a bullpen session Sunday and informed the Los Angeles training staff afterward that his shoulder was bothering him. Rather than reassessing Snell in a few days and seeing if the inflammation dissipates, the Dodgers will send him to the IL, making him ineligible to pitch again for the big club until April 18. The Dodgers recalled right-hander Matt Sauer from Triple-A Oklahoma City to provide coverage in the bullpen in the short term, but Snell's absence means that the team will need to break in two new rotation members Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington.