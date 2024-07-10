Snell did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays. He tossed five scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and three walks. He struck out three.

Snell came into Tuesday's outing with a 9.51 ERA and a .308 BAA through six starts this season but showcased some glimpses of his former self from last year's Cy Young campaign. Snell was on a pitch count after making his first start in over a month but still managed to go a season-high five innings on an efficient 73 pitches. His fastball topped out at 97.7 MPH, which was also a season high. Snell will look to push forward with one more solid start before the All-Star break and is tentatively set to pitch over the weekend against the Twins.