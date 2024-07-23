Snell allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Monday.

Snell's scoreless streak ended when Teoscar Hernandez hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, and the Dodgers' outfielder added a second run with an RBI single in the sixth. It was still Snell's second quality start in a row, and it's all the more impressive he was able to put in a good effort against a tough opponent. While his ERA is at 5.83 with a 1.37 WHIP and 46:19 K:BB over 41.2 innings, the southpaw is trending in the right direction now that he appears to be fully healthy. His next start is expected to come at home versus the Rockies.