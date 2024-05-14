Snell (thigh) will make another rehab start at Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Snell fired four perfect innings while striking out seven batters during his first rehab outing at Single-A San Jose, though he'll be facing some tougher competition during his next start. Assuming everything goes smoothly, Friday is expected to be the 31-year-old's final game in the minors, putting him in line to return from the IL and start May 23 against the Pirates.