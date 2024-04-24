The Giants placed Snell on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left adductor strain.

Snell had been scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Mets, but he's been scratched as a result of the injury and will now miss at least a couple weeks. It's not clear when or how he suffered the injury, but Snell has struggled mightily since getting off to a delayed start to his season after signing with the Giants late in spring training. Over his three starts, Snell has posted a 11.57 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB in 11.2 innings. With Snell on the shelf, Ryan Walker will serve as the Giants' opening pitcher Wednesday in a bullpen day.