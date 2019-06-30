Rays' Blake Snell: Fans 12 in victory

Snell (5-7) allowed two runs on three hits over six innings Sunday, striking out 12 batters and earning the win over Texas.

Snell was desperate for a good outing after lasting just seven innings in his previous three starts combined. He got exactly what he needed Sunday. The 26-year-old lefty flattened the Rangers' lineup with Joey Gallo's two-run blast being the only significant damage he allowed. It was his first start with double-digit strikeouts since May 12 and he lowered his season ERA to 4.87 in the process. Snell will look to keep things rolling at home against the Yankees on Friday.

