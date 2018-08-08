Rays' Blake Snell: Scheduled to start Friday

Snell is slated to make his next start Friday against the Blue Jays in Toronto, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After coming off the 10-day disabled list Aug. 4 against the White Sox and tossing four innings of one-run ball, Snell would have been available to take the hill in Thursday's series finale against the Orioles on his normal four days' rest. It appears, however, that Rays manager Kevin Cash wants to give the All-Star an extra day to recover from last weekend's outing. Snell was limited to 59 pitches in his return from left shoulder fatigue, but he should take on a more normal workload Friday.