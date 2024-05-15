Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that Lowe (oblique) will rejoin the team in Tampa Bay and will resume swinging the bat before heading back out on a minor-league rehab assignment in short order, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cash's comments came after Lowe was pulled off his assignment with Durham when he experienced renewed soreness in his right oblique during his fourth rehab game Sunday. Lowe visited a spine surgeon Tuesday for further consultation on his injury, with Cash noting that further imaging showed the second baseman was "heading in the right direction" with his recovery. Cash said that Lowe may still have to manage some pain moving forward, but the 29-year-old at least appears to have steered clear of a major setback. If he's able to return to Durham and resume playing in games by this weekend, Lowe could be ready to come off the 10-day injured list at some point next week.