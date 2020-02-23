Play

McKay (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

McKay was kept from throwing last week after experiencing left shoulder stiffness, but his quick return to mound work is an encouraging sign it's a minor concern. Assuming he avoids a setback, the left-hander should advance to live batting practice this week before progressing to game action.

More News
Our Latest Stories