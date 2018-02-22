Honeywell was removed from Thursday's live batting practice session and appeared to be visibly upset, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

According to Topkin, Honeywell had tossed just 8-to-10 pitches when he began cursing loudly a few times following his previous throw, which is obviously not a great sign. The right-hander then exited the field with trainer Michael Sandoval and went to the team's clubhouse. Additionally, Steve Carney of 620 WDAE said that there didn't appear to be any issue with Honeywell's arm, but there should be an update on his status in the coming hours.