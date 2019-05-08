The Rays optioned Sadler to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Sadler will head to the minors for the second time in four days as the Rays exchange him for a fresher relief arm in Austin Pruitt. The right-hander worked two innings in relief in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks, giving up an unearned run on one hit and a walk while striking out a batter.

More News
Our Latest Stories