Kluber allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five in four innings in a 6-5 extra-innings win Tuesday in Cleveland. He did not factor into the decision.

All three runs against Kluber came with two outs as Jose Ramirez tripled in a run in the third and Steven Kwan had a two-run single in the fourth. Kluber needed 91 pitches to get through the four innings and was removed rather than face the heart of Cleveland's lineup a third time. It's been feast or famine for the 36-year-old in September as he's tossed seven innings while allowing one run or fewer on two occasions and given up 13 runs in 10.1 innings in his other three outings combined.