Rays' Dan Jennings: Fails to crack Opening Day roster
The Rays informed Jennings on Sunday that he wouldn't be included on the team's Opening Day roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With the Rays moving to a four-man rotation this season, manager Kevin Cash intends to stock the bullpen with more relievers capable of covering multiple innings per outing. As a southpaw who has typically been deployed situationally or for only one inning for much of his career, Jennings didn't fit in with Cash's new vision for the bullpen and will likely be released or traded by Tuesday. The former option seems the more probable outcome, given that the Rays would only have to pay approximately $600,000 of Jennings' $2.375 million salary in termination.
More News
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...