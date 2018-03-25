The Rays informed Jennings on Sunday that he wouldn't be included on the team's Opening Day roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With the Rays moving to a four-man rotation this season, manager Kevin Cash intends to stock the bullpen with more relievers capable of covering multiple innings per outing. As a southpaw who has typically been deployed situationally or for only one inning for much of his career, Jennings didn't fit in with Cash's new vision for the bullpen and will likely be released or traded by Tuesday. The former option seems the more probable outcome, given that the Rays would only have to pay approximately $600,000 of Jennings' $2.375 million salary in termination.