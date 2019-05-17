Jennings (1-2) struck out two in a perfect fifth inning Thursday to record the win over the Mets.

Entering the game with the score knotted at 4-4, the veteran southpaw breezed through the top of the Mets' order before the Nats took the lead for good in the bottom half of the frame. Jennings has made seven appearances since joining the club and been scored upon in four of them, saddling him with an 11.25 ERA, and his low-leverage role leaves him with little fantasy ceiling even if he does turn things around.