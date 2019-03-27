Jennings was released by the Angels on Tuesday.

Jennings was in camp as a non-roster invitee and endured a tough spring as he allowed seven runs on 10 hits through 6.2 innings. The veteran left-hander had a 3.22 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 45:23 K:BB across 64.1 innings with Milwaukee last season as he returns to free agency.

