Jennings signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Jennings has found a new home after being cut loose by the Angels prior to the start of the season. The veteran left-hander will head to extended spring training for the time being but is a candidate to join the Nationals' bullpen once he's deemed ready. Across 64.1 innings with the Brewers last year, Jennings notched a 3.22 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 45:23 K:BB.

