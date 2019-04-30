Nationals' Dan Jennings: Contract selected by Nationals
Jennings' contract was purchased from Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday.
Jennings linked up with the Nationals in mid-April after failing to break camp with the Angels. The veteran lefty posted a 3.22 ERA in 64.1 innings for the Brewers last season and has a 2.96 career ERA over his seven-year career. Anthony Rendon (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list to clear a 25-man roster spot, while Austin Adams was designated for assignment to clear a place on the 40-man roster.
