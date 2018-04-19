Rays' Daniel Robertson: Smacks run-scoring double in victory
Robertson went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a 4-2 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.
Robertson hit the ball with some authority for the second game in the series, following up his first home run of the season Monday with a sixth-inning two-bagger Wednesday that erased a 1-0 deficit. The versatile infielder put some time in at third base against the Rangers, a position he's expected to fill frequently while Matt Duffy (hamstring) remains on the disabled list.
