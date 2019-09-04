Pagan fired a scoreless ninth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts to earn his 17th save in a win over the Orioles in Tuesday's second game of a doubleheader.

Pagan needed a modest 12 pitches to mow through Jonathan Villar, Mason Williams and Anthony Santander and generate his third straight scoreless effort. The 28-year-old has also converted four straight save opportunities and 10 of his last 11 overall, following a rough stretch earlier in the season.