Pagan (sports hernia) struck out two over a perfect inning of relief Saturday in the Reds' 7-5 win over the Diamondbacks in Cactus League play.

The Reds had slow played Pagan's integration into the spring pitching schedule while he needed extra time to complete his recovery from offseason sports hernia surgery, but the veteran reliever looked sharp in his Cactus League debut Saturday. Assuming he comes out of spring training unscathed following his subsequent appearances, Pagan should serve as one of the top setup arms in front of closer Alexis Diaz during the upcoming season.