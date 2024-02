Pagan won't be ready for the start of the Cactus League as he recovers from offseason sports hernia surgery, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Though Pagan will miss the first handful of spring training games, he has been throwing bullpen sessions during camp -- a good indication that he'll be able to return to game action sooner rather than later. Once he's able to get into a few Cactus League contests, Pagan's status for Opening Day should become clearer.