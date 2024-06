The Reds reinstated Pagan (triceps) from the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Right triceps tightness had kept Pagan sidelined since May 19, but he made enough improvement over the past couple of weeks to make his return to the Cincinnati bullpen without the need of a rehab assignment prior to being activated. The 33-year-old righty owns a 4.19 ERA and 1.34 WHIP through 19.1 innings on the season.