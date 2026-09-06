Pagan earned the save in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Brewers, allowing two hits and one walk with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Pagan was called on to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning and was able to work out of a bases-loaded jam with one out to close the door. The 35-year-old has now converted 15 straight save opportunities, and he owns a 2.25 ERA over 20 second-half appearances. On the year, he's 21-for-24 in save chances with a 3.96 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB across 36.1 innings.