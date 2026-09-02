Pagan recorded his 20th save of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Padres, giving up one run on one hit and striking out one in the ninth inning.

Fernando Tatis took him deep, the second straight appearance in which Pagan served up a homer, but the veteran reliever still reached the 20-save plateau for the second straight season and the third time in his career. Pagan hasn't blown a save chance since returning at the beginning of July from a hamstring strain, converting 14 straight opportunities while posting a 2.66 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 24:3 K:BB over 20.1 innings.