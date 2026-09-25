Pagan allowed one hit and no walks in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against Atlanta. He struck out one.

Pagan continues his ways as a lights-out closer for the Reds. The right-hander last surrendered a run Sep. 1 against the Padres and hasn't blown a save since way back during a May 4 outing against the Cubs. Pagan is positioning himself as the Reds' favorite for closing duties once more in 2027, turning in a 3.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 45:11 K:BB with 25 saves (28 attempts) in 42.2 innings in 2026.