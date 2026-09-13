Pagan earned the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Brewers, allowing one hit and no walks with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Pagan was called on to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning and worked around a leadoff single to slam the door. The 35-year-old has now secured 17 straight save opportunities, and he's held opponents scoreless in 19 of 23 second-half appearances. For the season, he's 23-for-26 in save chances to go along with a 3.72 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 39:10 K:BB across 38.2 innings.