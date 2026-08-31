Pagan picked up the save Sunday against the Cubs. He allowed one run on a hit and no walks with no strikeouts over one inning.

Entering with a three-run cushion, Pagan served up a solo homer to Pete Crow-Armstrong but was able to close things out in the ninth inning for his 19th save of the campaign. The veteran hurler has converted all 13 of his save opportunities since July 1, when he returned from an almost two-month absence due to a left hamstring strain. Overall, Pagan owns a 4.05 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB across 33.1 innings in 2026.