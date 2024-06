Pagan (triceps) is not expected to be activated when eligible, June 4, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Reds manager David Bell indicated Pagan might need a few more days beyond the 15-day minimum. The right-handed reliever is expected to have one more side bullpen session. Pagan was added to the injured list after experiencing right triceps soreness during a game against the Dodgers on May 19.