Reds manager David Bell said Wednesday that Pagan (triceps) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

He will have missed just over the minimum 15 days with a right triceps issue. Pagan has posted a 4.19 ERA but also a 25:7 K:BB across 19.1 innings out of the Reds' bullpen in 2024.