The Reds signed Pagan to a one-year contract with a player option for 2025 on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Rosenthal says the deal is worth $16 million if the option is picked up and also contains performance bonuses. Pagan held a 2.99 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 65:21 K:BB over 69.1 innings for the Twins in 2023, which was good enough to nab a multi-year pact on the open market. The 32-year-old was able to keep the home run ball in check in 2023, but it's been a major issue for him in the past. Given his new home park, that could be a problem. Pagan would appear in line for setup duties ahead of closer Alexis Diaz.