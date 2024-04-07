Pagan (1-0) picked up the win in a 9-6 comeback victory over the Mets. He allowed one hit over a scoreless eighth inning.

Pagan benefitted from Cincinnati's five-run uprising in the bottom of the eighth to earn his first win of the season. It's been a rocky start for Pagan, who is expected to serve as the primary setup reliever. He's still working off the impact of giving up two runs on Opening Day and has allowed two home runs through 4.2 innings; Pagan allowed five homers in 69.1 innings last season for Minnesota.