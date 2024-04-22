Pagan (2-1) picked up the win over the Angels on Sunday. He allowed one hit and struck out one over two scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory.

Pagan was part of a huge effort from Cincinnati's bullpen, which fired 8.1 scoreless innings after Frankie Montas was removed when he took a comebacker of his right forearm. Pagan was the pitcher of record when the Reds scored all three runs in the bottom of the sixth. This was his first time pitching in five days, so Pagan was able to extend past his usual one-inning workload while also being efficient (22 pitches).