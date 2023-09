Pagan will start Saturday's game in Colorado after earning a save in Friday's 7-6 win over the Rockies, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Pagan needed just nine pitches in an easy bottom of the ninth inning Friday to earn his first save of the season and will now turn right back around make his first career start. The 32-year-old right-hander will probably only be asked to cover the first inning Saturday for the AL Central-champion Twins.