Ramirez signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramirez was released by Washington on Thursday and will now head to Triple-A Durham in an effort to make it back to the big leagues. He logged a 6.33 ERA and 1.56 WHIP through 27 innings with the Nationals this season.
