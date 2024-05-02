Reifert was placed on the 7-day injured list with Double-A Montgomery on April 16.

A shoulder injury limited Reifert to seven innings in 2023, and he's back on the shelf after making just three appearances for the Biscuits. Granted, prior to this latest injury, Reifert was dominant, striking out five batters while allowing one hit and zero walks in three frames. He has one of the better sliders among minor-league relievers and could eventually get high-leverage work in the majors, but the trips to the minor-league injured list starting to mount.