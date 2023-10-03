Reifert (shoulder) allowed seven runs on one hit and 15 walks while striking out five across 7.2 frames in 2023 across stops at High-A Bowling Green and the Florida Complex League.

Reifert was shut down from throwing in April due to right shoulder inflammation, but he was cleared to return just before the close of the minor-league campaign. He struggled mightily with his command in nine total appearances, something that hasn't previously been a big issue for the young reliever in the early stages of his career.