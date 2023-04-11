Reifert is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Montgomery with right shoulder inflammation, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

According to Dykstra's report, Reifert is not expected to endure a lengthy stay on the injured list. He is one of the more intriguing relievers in the minors, largely due to his 70-grade slider. Reifert struck out 87 batters in 49 innings across three levels of the minors plus the Arizona Fall League last year. If he can get healthy, he could make his big-league debut in the second half or in early 2024.