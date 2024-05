Double-A Montgomery reinstated Reifert (undisclosed) from its 7-day injured list Sunday. He struck out and allowed one hit over a scoreless inning in Montgomery's 7-0 win over Biloxi.

Reifert was on the shelf for about a month with the unspecified injury. The right-hander has yet to allow a run over four appearances on the season and has struck out six batters while giving up two hits and zero walks over four innings.