Waguespack is one of the candidates for the Rays' rotation while Taj Bradley (pectoral) is sidelined, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Waguespack signed a minor-league contract with the Rays in January following a two-year stint in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball with the Orix Buffaloes. The 30-year-old has experience as a starter and a reliever and holds a 5.40 ERA and 6:1 K:BB over five innings this spring. Waguespack might not be stretched out enough to be used as a traditional starter, but could perhaps work as an opener or bulk reliever.
More News
-
Rays' Jacob Waguespack: Joins Tampa on minors deal•
-
Jacob Waguespack: Heads to Japan•
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Passes through waiver wire•
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Designated for assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Available for first spring game•
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Lands on injured list•