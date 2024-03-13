Waguespack is one of the candidates for the Rays' rotation while Taj Bradley (pectoral) is sidelined, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Waguespack signed a minor-league contract with the Rays in January following a two-year stint in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball with the Orix Buffaloes. The 30-year-old has experience as a starter and a reliever and holds a 5.40 ERA and 6:1 K:BB over five innings this spring. Waguespack might not be stretched out enough to be used as a traditional starter, but could perhaps work as an opener or bulk reliever.