Waguespack was recalled from Triple-A Durham and placed on the 15-day injured list due to a shoulder injury Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Topkin notes that the club has elected to promote Waguespack and place him on the injured list so that if he were to have a setback and require a longer shutdown period, Tampa Bay could shift him to the 60-day IL to clear up a spot on the 40-day roster. The club has yet to disclose any details on Waguespack's injury.