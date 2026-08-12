Tigers' Jacob Waguespack: Earns first 2026 win

Waguespack (1-1) tossed two scoreless innings of relief and earned the win in Tuesday's 6-4 victory over the Guardians. He allowed two hits and a walk.

Drew Anderson, who has mostly worked in relief this season, got the start for Detroit and held his own across four innings. However, he didn't go long enough to qualify for the win, which opened the door for Waguespack, who worked the fifth and sixth. The righty earned his first win in the majors since he won five games as a rookie back in 2019. Waguespack isn't in a super fantasy-friendly role at the moment, but he's pitched well this year with 1.52 ERA and 0.89 WHIP across 23.2 innings out of Detroit's bullpen.