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Tigers' Jacob Waguespack: Contract selected by Detroit

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Tigers selected Waguespack's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

The Tigers acquired Waguespack from the Brewers on Wednesday, and the right-hander will operate out of Detroit's bullpen after both Beau Brieske and Zack Short were optioned to Triple-A in corresponding moves. Waguespack has spent the entire 2026 season in Triple-A, where he has a 1.74 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 32:15 K:BB across 20.2 innings. He last saw major-league action in 2024 with the Rays, when he allowed six earned runs on 13 hits and 10 walks while striking out 11 across 10 innings.

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