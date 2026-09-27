Waguespack (2-2) tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Pirates. He allowed two hits and struck out two.

In the final start of Justin Verlander's legendary career, it was Waguespack who earned the win out of the bullpen when Eduardo Valencia walked things off with a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Waguespack has quietly put together a strong season with a 2.49 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across 47 innings, though he's only struck out 35 batters. A lack of overpowering stuff will likely keep the righty in a middle-relief role heading into next year, though he's certainly done well in his first MLB action since 2024 after bouncing around the minors in 2025.