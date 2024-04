The Rays optioned Waguespack to Triple-A Durham on Saturday.

Waguespack will be squeezed off the active roster as Tyler Alexander returns from the bereavement list Saturday. The 30-year-old right-hander posted a 5.40 ERA and 2.30 WHIP across 10 innings through four appearances and may return to Tampa Bay later this season should the Rays' pitching depth be tested again.