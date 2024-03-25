Waguespack threw only two innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, an indication he may be headed for a relief role to begin the season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Waguespack is a candidate for the rotation with both Shane Baz (elbow) and Taj Bradley (pectoral) sidelined. However, his workload has decreased as spring has progressed, going from 48 and 53 pitches in his first outings to only 40 on Monday. Waguespack could fill a multi-inning relief role, though Tyler Alexander looks to be lined up for a starting job.