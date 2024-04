Waguespack will start Friday's game against the Giants, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tyler Alexander (personal) is unavailable for the game, so the Rays will need to rely on a spot starter. Waguespack was in contention for a rotation job throughout spring training and worked three innings in his most recent outing. Across a total of six frames this season, he has allowed six earned runs while maintaining a 7:8 K:BB.