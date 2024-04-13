Waguespack came away with a no-decision in Friday's 2-1 win over the Giants, allowing one unearned run on four hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out four.

Making his first start of the season, Waguespack wasn't stretched out enough to qualify for the win -- he got lifted after 71 pitches (45 strikes) -- but he certainly pitched well enough to earn one. The 30-year-old right-hander has had a bumpy beginning to 2024, posting a 5.40 ERA and 11:10 K:BB through 10 innings, but this performance may keep him in the mix for further spot starts or bulk relief assignments.